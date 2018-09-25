POLICE REPORTS

• Sept. 17 at 9;16 p.m.: About $100 worth of items were reported stolen from a car parked at Oberlin College.

• Sept. 20 at 10:13 a.m.: An unidentified man reportedly stole about $10 worth of clothing from Oberlin Goodwill.

• Sept. 20 at 4:45 p.m.: A computer and wallet were reported stolen from an Oberlin College dorm.

• Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m.: Kibwe Brooks, 43, of Oberlin, was arrested on two warrants through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court (child support).

• Sept. 20 at 9:49 p.m.: A man said he was attacked by a person who owed him $20 for alcohol and other items. The man said he had taken the alleged assailant’s laptop as collateral and had sold it.

• Sept. 21 at 12:26 p.m.: A man said his business debit card was used to make a long list of unauthorized purchases totaling $188.

• Sept. 21 at 12:46 p.m.: Nathaniel McCormick, 23, of Oberlin, was charged with open container. He was warned not to return to the former Green Acres property on Oberlin’s east side, which police said is not open to the public.

• Sept. 22 at 6:23 p.m.: A bag containing a wallet was reportedly stolen at Oberlin College and later turned in to the lost and found, minus cash.

• Sept. 23 at 1:50 a.m.: Dominic Taylor, 24, of Oberlin, was arrested on a felony warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m.: Que Freeman, 20, of Oberlin, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property. The charges followed an investigation into a laptop computer reported stolen at Oberlin College, which led to the discovery of another computer that had been reported stolen, police said.

• Sept. 23 at 1:43 p.m.: A red sandstone sculpture was reported stolen from a North Main Street yard.

• Sept. 24 at 3:32 p.m.: A half-naked trespasser reportedly ran from a Goldsmith Lane apartment after being discovered by a resident who returned home.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.