Oxygen masks will save pets’ lives

Photo by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Furry family members are now safer in the hands of the Oberlin fire department thanks to a donation of life-saving kits. Invisible Fence provided three pet oxygen mask kits Sept. 24 to firefighters as part of its national Project Breathe campaign. Sharon Davis, pictured, was on hand to demonstrate how to use a mask on Mindy the dog. Each kit includes small, medium, and large masks for dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes. So far, the program has donated more than 23,000 masks to first responders across the country, saving pets from fire and smoke inhalation. Oberlin fire chief Bob Hanmer said his department only had one set and it was roughly 15 years old. Now firefighters can be prepared to keep pets safe during house fires, he said.