Wendy’s coming to Oberlin

If all goes to plan, Wendy’s will be serving up chili and Frostys in Oberlin by December.

Construction is already under way on a new fast-food joint at the Oberlin Shopping Plaza. When finished, the restaurant will span 2,345 square feet on the northwest quadrant of Rt. 58 and US 20.

The parking lot, which will have 36 spaces and two handicap-accessible spaces, will only be accessible from public streets and the private driveway between Wal-Mart and the shopping center.

A sidewalk will be constructed along US 20 on the south side of the property.

The modernized, single-story building will have a drive-through, a fireplace, and a patio for outdoor seating. It will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight and is designed to seat 52 occupants, which is a newly-designed model for Wendy’s, according to the building plans.

Brad Ervin of Boxley Contracting Services in Xenia submitted the application on behalf of E.I.B., Inc. of Ashland.

“It’ll be nice to have a new dining option in town,” said city planning director Carrie Handy.

A digital rendering depicts what a new Wendy's restaurant will look like at 46080 US 20.