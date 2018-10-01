October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

You don’t deserve to be abused and if nothing is done it will only get worse.

That advice for victims of domestic violence came from Genesis House executive director Virginia Beckham Sept. 26 after Lorain County commissioners asked how to best communicate with someone in an abusive relationship.

“You’ll never go wrong telling someone they don’t deserve that,” she said. “There are always places that can help you, like Genesis house. Our hotlines are 24 hours a day and we do intakes into the shelter around the clock.”

Commissioners approved a resolution making October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lorain County, keeping in line with a national initiative started in 1989.

The meeting was held just days before a rally by the Genesis House, a shelter for men, women, and children fleeing violence in the home.

There were 70,717 police calls for domestic violence across Ohio in 2010, according to the most recent data posted by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

In 2013, there were 38 domestic violence fatalities in the state. On a single day in September 2014, 869 Ohio residents sought counseling, legal representation, or assistance from support groups as a result of domestic abuse, the same report said.

Nationally, one in three women and one in four men have reported domestic violence from an intimate partner.

Seventy-two percent of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner, with women being the victims in 94 percent of those incidents.

“Three women die per day at the hands of an abuser,” commissioner Lori Kokoski read from the proclamation. “Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior in a relationship used to gain or maintain power and control over a partner. Abuse can be physical, verbal, emotional, financial, or sexual. It can involve intimidation, blaming, harassment, name calling, stalking, threats, and other verbal abuse to exert control over the victim’s movement, friendships, and money.”

Jonathan Delozier

Virginia Beckham, executive director of Genesis House, thanks Lorain County commissioners Sept. 26 for declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

By Jonathan Delozier