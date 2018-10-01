Parents ask for ‘bully teacher’ probe

Bullying allegations against one Oberlin teacher have led frustrated parents to formally ask the board of education for an investigation.

They presented a packet of 20 letters in a Sept. 25 meeting detailing what they termed “harmful and demoralizing” behavior by Sharyle Strayer.

Parents showed a timeline of complaints dating back to 2002 and asked board members to meet with all students and families willing to come forward.

The request asks for interviews with administrators and guidance counselors to determine how many students have pursued other educational options to avoid Strayer’s class. Parents also want a committee to review policies on how their complaints are documented.

They want superintendent David Hall to report his findings at the next school board meeting on Oct. 23.

Accusations against Strayer have been made for years, but resurfaced three months ago when Jeanne Singleton and her husband, Oberlin councilman Kelley Singleton, told the board their son had been singled out by the teacher.

They filed a complaint May 8 with Langston Middle School principal Michael Scott, who gave Strayer a verbal warning.

Since then, the Singletons have been approached by dozens of people sharing similar stories from the past 16 years.

They claim Strayer has called students dumb, read their grades aloud to embarrass them, has been repeatedly late to class, refused to allow a student to go to the bathroom, humiliated slower learners, played games on her phone and ate during class, refused to answer students’ questions, assigned “unreasonable” amounts of homework, made students call their parents from the classroom to share bad grades, and failed students she doesn’t like.

Parents noted a decline in their children’s self-esteem, stress and anxiety about going to class, bullying from other students, and struggling with math throughout the rest of their school careers, various adults told the school board.

“This affected me all the way up until high school,” Taylor Anderson said. “I just wish we would actually look further into what we can do to just completely remove her from our school district.”

A junior at Oberlin High School, Anderson said Strayer would would humiliate students, telling them they were “unintelligent,” and embarrassed her for not understanding a concept.

“It is remarkable to note that parents have made substantive complaints to almost all 11 administrators — six principals and five superintendents — since she started in the district in 2002. Yet, she has been allowed to remain on the school’s payroll, continue to harm children, waste their instruction time, and demoralize them,” Jeanne Singleton said.

The Oberlin City Schools’ policy states the district “takes all accusations and reporting of any bullying occurrences very seriously” and that all reported bullying incidences will be investigated.

Except for a single email from one board member, parents haven’t received any contact from the board about Strayer over the last three months, Kelley Singleton said.

“Do you intend to follow your own policies? It is in your policy to investigate this,” he said. “We can only take your silence as the fact that you’re not going to do anything. Take care of this. Please. Please take care of this.”

Resident Debbi Walsh voiced similar concerns, saying there has been little comment from the board.

In 2014, Strayer received a formal reprimand for “inappropriate conduct” from then-superintendent John Schroth. He addressed “bullying” and wrote that repetition of her behavior would lead to his recommendation for termination.

The letter apparently went missing at some point — it was not found in her personnel file until placed there in May by a parent who had a copy.

The board of education voted June 26 to involuntarily transfer Strayer to a position as an intervention support instructor for the 2018-2019 school year but the documentation problem still persists, Walsh said.

Strayer was moved this year from the middle school to the high school, though there is nothing in her file to indicate why. There is also nothing noted in her file to address the bullying alleged by students, parents, and administrators.

Shuffling a “problem teacher” around is unfair, Jeanne Singleton said, and some students are distressed to know she now works in the Oberlin High School library. Singleton said she has been told there are some high school students who refuse to enter the library for fear of seeing her.

The board of education did not speak to the complaints at the Sept. 25 meeting — president Anne Schaum said discussing personnel issues at public meetings creates liability for the district. “We are listening to you and we are taking what you are bringing to us and bringing that into the administration office and divising a plan on how to work on that. I’m sorry that it’s not satisfying.”

“We get that you can’t speak about a teacher and there are certain things you can’t say, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be empathetic or sympathetic and say kind things when people are up here crying about what happened to them… you’re not taking sides, you’re just acknowledging their pain and I haven’t really seen that happen which has been discouraging,” Walsh said.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Walsh https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_IMG_0214.jpg Walsh Singleton https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_IMG_0217.jpg Singleton Anderson https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_IMG_0218.jpg Anderson