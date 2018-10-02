POLICE REPORTS

• Sept. 26 at 6:30 a.m.: A woman reported a stolen vehicle and told police she feared the suspect who allegedly took it.

• Sept. 26 at 11:46 a.m.: Police investigated a check fraud complaint at Kendal at Oberlin. An anomaly was discovered by the chief financial officer as part of the payroll reconciliation process.

• Sept. 27 at 12:32 a.m.: Dustin Terry, 20, of Oberlin was arrested on a warrant through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.

• Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.: Timothy Nelson, 30, of Sullivan, was served a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial. The original charge was obstructing official business.

• Sept. 27 at 11:51 p.m.: Kyle Hart, 21, of North Ridgeville, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead. Hart allegedly caused a crash; during a search of his vehicle, police found 29 grams of suspected marijuana in the spare tire.

• Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.: Noland Isom, 24, of Oberlin, was arrested on warrants through Oberlin Municipal Court for contempt of court after failing to report to jail on charges of theft and criminal trespass. He was also charged with possession of cocaine.

• Sept. 30 at 3:31 a.m.: Ethan Thomas, 21, of Oberlin, was charged with receiving stolen property. He was allegedly riding a stolen bicycle, which he said he’d found abandoned on Tappan Square.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.