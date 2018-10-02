Bakery brings a little taste of Puerto Rico

From chicharones and empanadillas to pastelillos and habichuelas, Sandra Burgos is bringing authentic Puerto Rican food to Oberlin.

Caribe Bake Shop and Restaurant will fill the vacant building where Pappy Bob’s BBQ used to be on Rt. 58.

We found Burgos inside, doing some last-minute cleaning before her grand opening, which she hopes will be this week.

She first laid eyes on the building at 14858 Rt. 58 after moving to Oberlin a few years ago and immediately knew she wanted to buy it.

This will be the second Caribe location opened by Burgos. What began as a small bakery on Cleveland’s west side, lined with flaky guava puffs and creamy caramel flans, quickly turned into a hot spot for lunch breaks and homesick Puerto Ricans, Burgos said.

Every item on the menu is made in-house and from scratch. Burgos said learned how to cook authentic Latin American food from her mother-in-law.

The restaurant’s claim to fame is its Cuban sandwich. Airy white bread buttered in garlic is stuffed with heaps of crispy pork that’s been slow-cooked for eight hours and topped with ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, and yellow mustard.

Hours and days of operation have not been finalized, Burgos said, but she hopes to be open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For questions on catering or working hours, the restaurant can be reached at 440-774-7989.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

