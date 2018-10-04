JVS interns earned $200K over the summer

Sixty-two students earned more than $200,000 by completing the 2018 Lorain County JVS Summer Internship Program.

They were employed by 51 companies that provided mentoring and opportunities for students to practice the technical skills they learned at the county vocational school.

“I have enjoyed working with the students over the years and being on the advisory board with the teachers to help keep the programs relevant for today’s technology,” said Mike Gilles, a JVS alumnus and vice president of Ray’s Auto & Truck Service in Avon. “We have relied very much on the internship program. I highly recommend that other businesses in any industry utilize this program.”

General Plug in Oberlin employed precision machine technology student Andrew West over the summer. “Andrew was a very good employee. He was eager to learn, stayed busy and was always on time,” said manager Jacques Cote, who was able to expand West’s responsibilities as the summer.

“I was operating machines at the beginning of my internship along with some ground work. My employer took notice of this and really appreciated the work I was doing. When a spot became available in the tool room, I was able to move into that opportunity,” West said.

The summer interns were honored at a Sept. 20 luncheon at the JVS. From our coverage area, they included:

FIRELANDS: Victoria Barnett, bakery and pastry arts, worked at The Hotel at Oberlin; Dylan Fullgrabe, industrial electricity, worked at Electrical Accents; Jacob Holland, heating and air conditioning, worked at Raymond Heating and Air Conditioning; Aidan Marang, industrial equipment mechanics, worked at Grafton Mower; Joseph Rehm, network communications technology, worked at Lorain County JVS; Star Vaughn, early childhood education, worked at Kiddie College in Amherst.