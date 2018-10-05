Murray Ridge donates supplies to Westwood

A large cache of school supplies was donated Oct. 4 to Westwood Elementary School, thanks to fundraising efforts by Oberlin’s Murray Ridge Center.

A recent stuff-the-bus campaign by the Murray Ridge Center brought in more than 400 items, including five back packs, 26 spiral notebooks, 18 packs of crayons, 22 folders, and 20 book covers.

Westwood’s Kiwanis K-Kids were chosen by principal Erica Ward to accept the donation and will be tasked with distributing the supplies to classmates.

“Murray Ridge called us and said they wanted to choose a new school to help and asked if we needed supplies,” she said. “I said we always do. They said they normally give the supplies to a certain group at a school so the first one I thought of was our K-Kids. When the K-Kids get together at their next meeting, they’ll figure out what to do next and it will be a nice project for them.”

It’s the second year Murray Ridge has made a donation — Keystone Elementary School was the 2017 recipient.

Shasta Knarr, president of the Murray Ridge Center’s service club, helped spearhead the most recent donation drive as well as last year’s.

“I’m glad that the school invited us to help out with this cause,” she said. “It took us about two weeks for the campaign and a good amount of time to work everything out. We started the bus campaign at the end of August and asked a lot of people to pitch in. We’re eternally grateful to get to do this.”

