Ambar praised for boldness at inauguration

History was made when Carmen Ambar was officially installed Friday as the first black woman president at Oberlin College.

More than a year after she was hired as the college’s 15th president, she was presented with a medal and took an oath at her formal inauguration ceremony at Finny Chapel.

Faculty, students, and alumni reflected upon Ambar’s exemplary leadership and the way she embodies Oberlin’s values.

Alumni association president Carol Levine said that during the search for a new hire, the board was at a crossroads. They could have stuck with the status quo, she said, and find someone to slip in with ease, or they could choose what Oberlin really needed — a bold and visionary leader.

“We chose the latter,” she said.

Naeisha McClain, a third year at the college, said the joy and excitement of inaugurating a black woman president takes her back to the day Ambar was officially announced.

Ambar’s dedication and commitment is present on a daily basis, McClain said. “She cares about what happens here and she cares about the student body… She wants to see us succeed and thrive as a student body and as a college.”

During her address, Ambar said she did not get to her position on her own, and owed all success to the work of her parentsd. Her father grew up picking cotton in Arkansas and always told her to “plow to the end of your row.”

“As an African-American woman, it’s hard to get before a group of people and not talk about your ancestors,” she said, noting she’s only five generations removed from slavery. “When I think back to my grandparents, my great-great-grandparents… I just don’t know if they could have imagined a moment like this. And I think that’s particularly true of my parents.”

Since arriving in town, Ambar has attended classes in a range of disciplines, watched students perform as musicians, actors, and athletes, conducted the orchestra, and met alumni from all over the world.

In a place where scholarship and social justice go hand-in-hand, it may seem “inevitable” and “obvious” that Oberlin would be the first college to admit African-Americans and women, she said — but that thinking sweeps away the challenges and conflicting emotions that were ever-present in those deciding moments.

“It makes it look easy with the passage of time,” she said.

As the country faces social, economic, and political division, and as liberal arts colleges face public scrutiny, Ambar said the college’s “DNA of boldness” will help navigate the uncertainty that lies ahead.

“We are the stewards of this legacy. This is our stake in the history of this place. We have an obligation to carry it forward,” she said.

Oberlin College president Carmen Ambar greets a crowd at her formal inauguration Friday at Finney Chapel. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune