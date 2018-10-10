Hospitals announce Lorain County trauma center

A trauma center will soon keep many victims injured in crashes and other emergencies right here in Lorain County.

Mercy Health and the MetroHealth System are teaming up to create a Level III trauma center at Mercy’s Kolbe Road facility in Lorain. It must first by certified by the American College of Surgeons.

MetroHealth trauma surgeons will rotate there to provide around-the-clock care to patients. The center will be able to handle resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients, and emergency operations.

Level III Trauma Centers include 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists.

“This partnership will allow expert trauma care to be available for those living in Lorain County that has before, never been offered,” said Gil Palmer, chief medical officer for Mercy Health Lorain.

“At Mercy, we are always looking at ways to adapt and respond to the needs of the families we serve. There was a gap in the county where a trauma program would fit and now, we have worked to bring one to life,” Palmer said.

LifeFlight will continue to fly patients with the most severe traumatic injuries by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where there is a Level I trauma center.