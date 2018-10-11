Vigil held after Kavanaugh confirmation

A show of solidarity for survivors of sexual assault was held just hours after the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Conceived as a night of healing, Lorain County rising hosted the vigil on Saturday, Oct. 6 on Tappan Square in Oberlin.

More than 50 people joined a candlelight walk and some sang “This Little Light of Mine” along the way.

Speakers included Stephanie Lukes, who talked about post-traumatic stress disorder and re-traumatization; Megan Doherty, the director of Hillel and Jewish Life on Campus, who delivered a message of hope; Mandie McLeod, a survivor who presented a poem that she had written regarding her own experience of assault; and Mary Grigolia, minister at Oberlin Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, who talked about the power of change.

Representatives from the Nord Center Sexual Assault Services were on site to offer support and resources.