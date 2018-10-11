Bands ask for donations for Disney dream

A Disney World performance tour is planned for the week of April 2 and Oberlin band students are asking for sponsors to help cover travel costs.

Ninety musicians plan to perform on the performance tour in Florida, including those in the marching band and string orchestra.

They have been planning this trip for two years. Students will travel by bus to the Magic Kingdom and part of the tour includes time at Kennedy Space Center as well as a trip to the Atlantic Ocean.

Many of the students have never left Ohio and this will be the first and possibly only time they will have the opportunity to travel and see other parts of the United States.

Band director Len Gnizak said some may not be able to afford the trip. On average, each student will need to pay more than $900 to cover busing, lodging, and admission costs.

If you would like to sponsor a student, or make a donation to help, call Oberlin High School at 440-774-1295.

Students are willing to perform in small ensembles or private gatherings, they will rake leaves, or sell pies and fruit to help realize their dream of performing at Disney World.