New Mercy center set to open in late 2019

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Ground was broken on a new 20,000-square-foot medical center at an Oct. 12 ceremony. The new center at Mercy Health Allen Hospital in Oberlin will offer primary care that includes walk-in, lab, and imaging services. It will be equipped with the latest technologies for patient care, convenient check-in kiosks, and telemedicine services. Ed Oley, CEO of Mercy Health, said the current facility doesn’t have the capabilities to sustain double-digit growth in primary care physicians. “This new center represents what we’ve always embraced: easy access to care — not to just a few, but to everyone,” he said.

The walk-in offices will continue to offer care for non-emergency illnesses such as colds, sore throats, and allergies, and also serve as an access point for Oberlin College students on evenings and weekends. College president Carmen Ambar said the Conservatory of Music draws students from all over the world who often times come to Oberlin without a vehicle to travel, so “it’s invaluable to us that we have this hospital right next door.”