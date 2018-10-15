POLICE REPORTS

• Oct. 9 at 7:40 p.m.: Jason Harris, 35, of Elyria, was served a warrant for an original charge of theft.

• Oct. 12 at 12:13 p.m.: A bag of suspected marijuana and a grinder were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Oct. 12 at 11:40 p.m.: Two bongs, a glass pipe, a digital scale, and several bags of suspected marijuana were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Oct. 12 at 10:54 p.m.: A glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Oct. 13 at Ashley Zimmerman, 32, of Oberlin, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.