Ohio 13th Senate District: Sweda vs. Manning

Voters will decide Nov. 6 between Sharon Sweda and Nathan Manning in a race to fill Ohio’s Senate District 13 seat.

The state district encompasses all of Lorain County as well as large areas of both Erie and Huron County. The seat has been vacated by Sen. Gayle Manning, Nathan’s mother, due to term limits.

The younger Manning was elected to fill the Ohio House’s 55th District seat in 2014. He and his mother are attempting to swap their positions in the state assembly.

Here’s how the 13th District candidates stack up.

Sharon Sweda (D-Amherst)

Education: Obtained real estate license in 1972, licensed state escrow officer

Career: Runs American Patriot Title Agency, built a seven-branch real estate brokerage firm over 23 years before selling the business in 2004

Experience and affiliations: Former president of the Lorain County Association of Realtors, chairman of the board for the Cleveland Area Board of Realtors, district vice president for the Ohio Association of Realtors

Why she is running: “We saw the last recession hit northern Ohio first. It went deeper, lasted longer, and we’ve not fully recovered. I know we have new jobs but I talk to a lot of folks who are working a daytime job and a nighttime job. The daytime job isn’t 40 hours. We need to strengthen the types of jobs we’re bringing to our communities. I want to fight to provide good health care for everyone, not vote to freeze Medicaid or eliminate women’s access to good health care.”

Positions: Supports ending subsidies for the wealthy at the expense of working class individuals and families, protecting Ohio’s Medicaid expansion, reducing the impact of state standard testing on students and teachers, and restoring state funds to local governments and school districts.

Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville)

Education: Graduated from North Ridgeville High School, Denison University, and Capital University Law School

Career: Former prosecutor for the city of North Ridgeville; owns Manning & Manning law firm with his sister, Allison

Experience and affiliations: Ohio House District 55 representative since 2015, member of North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce, Lorain County Bar Association, and Lorain County Historical Society

Why is he running: “I’ve been serving for four years and have been a very effective legislator in the state House. Both of my parents motivated me to run for public office in the first place. My dad was also a state representative and ran for it while I was a senior in high school. I went down to Denison as a political science major and got to see a lot of things about public service up close.”

Positions: Supports making college tuition more affordable through expanded tax deductions for families saving for college, preserving and updating infrastructure, expanding access to the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, and preserving across-the-board tax cuts for all Ohio residents.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Sweda https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_sweda.jpg Sweda Manning https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_Nmanning.jpg Manning