Sheriff looking for auxiliary recruits

The next training class for the Lorain County Sheriff’s Auxiliary will begin in January, sheriff Phil Stammitti has announced.

Since 1957, the auxiliary has been a volunteer organization that aims to add strength to the regular staff of deputies and corrections officers.

Members buy their own uniforms and equipment and act as supplements to the regular forces.

To qualify for the class, you must be 19 or older, hold a high school diploma, be a citizen of the United States, and have impeccable character.

Cruiser duty, jail duty, trip and transport duty, and special duties are all options for auxiliary officers.

All applicants must complete the Auxiliary Training Academy within three months of instruction.

Anyone interested in applying for the next class can obtain an application by writing, calling, stopping at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 9896 Murray Ridge Rd. in Elyria Township, or at www.loraincountysheriff.com.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 31.