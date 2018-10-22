Raking in the dough

Courtesy photo

When leaves start to pile on front lawns and sidewalks, the Oberlin High School marching band will be ready to rake. Sixty-five kids are volunteering to sweep leaves to the curb for residents as a fundraiser to cover costs for a trip to Florida in April. Every three years, the band travels to Disney World to perform to a worldwide audience of visitors. This year, the trip will combine both the band and the orchestra, raising the cost per student from $700 to $900. Peggi Ignagni, treasurer of the Oberlin Band Boosters, said this fundraiser focuses on community services and seemed to be a better idea than unsuccessfully selling cookie dough to parents. “There may be elders who don’t want to rake leaves to their curb, so some strapping high schoolers can do it instead,” she said. Residents who would like to reserve a raker can email Ignagni at fleurdelysfarm@hotmail.com. Students will rake on Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Nov. 3, and Nov. 4.