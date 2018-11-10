Park district receives land donation

MIAMI COUNTY — Approximately 23.41 acres of vacant woodland was donated by Terry and Sandra Netzley to the Miami County Park District. The transfer of the property was made official at a closing held on Nov. 7. The land has an appraised value of $100,000.

The generous gift came from the former park district board member and his wife with the intention that the land be protected and maintained in its natural state in perpetuity. The property located off Horseshoe Bend near the Scenic Stillwater River will be part of the conservation properties managed by the park district.

According to J. Scott Myers, the executive director of the park district, the property has been meticulously maintained by the Netzleys. “The woods are in pristine condition due to their extensive conservation work and we are honored to take over the stewardship of land and continue that legacy,” Myers said.

The Netzleys said they were pleased to place their beloved woods into the care of the Miami County Park District. They chose the park district because the property would be held in conservation as a native Ohio woodland. “Protecting the woods is very important to us as it serves many purposes and remaining as a preserve, will provide a home for numerous species of birds, animals and wildflowers,” Sandra Netzley said.

The Netzleys have been long time park district volunteers. Terry Netzley was a board member for 12 years, and together they have volunteered for numerous projects and programs.

“This gift is another example of their generosity for the citizens of Miami County and we are very grateful for it,” said Myers.