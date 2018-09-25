FOOTBALL: Pirates’ size wins out

A modest two-game Oberlin winning streak came to an abrupt end Friday at Black River as the Pirates topped the Phoenix 66-20.

At the outset, it appeared Oberlin might stay close with the bigger and stronger Black River squad. Following an exchange of punts, the Pirates used their strong running game to open the scoring midway through the opening quarter.

The Phoenix responded on their next possession with a 75-yard slant pass from senior quarterback Azarie Hairston to favorite target Aaron Arnold. The junior wide receiver evaded two tackles in the secondary before sprinting up the right sideline to make it 8-6.

That was a close as Oberlin would get. Black River added another touchdown late in the first quarter and then exploded for five more in the second, closing the first half with a 47-12 advantage. Oberlin’s lone second quarter tally again came courtesy of a six-play, 60-yard drive capped off by a 45-yard Hairston-to-Arnold connection to reach the end zone.

The second half saw more of the same as the hosts put three more touchdowns on the board to a lone tally for the Phoenix. Hairston toted this one himself on a 65-yard run.

Oberlin (2-3, 0-0 PAC) now enters their Patriot Athletic Conference Stripes Division play, hosting perennial power and last year’s champion, the Clearview Clippers (4-1, 0-0).

Defensive back Aaron Arnold and junior linebacker Riley Horning signal “Oberlin ball” as teammate Brendan McClung recovers a Black River fumble. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_OHS-FootballvsBlackRiver-3.jpg Defensive back Aaron Arnold and junior linebacker Riley Horning signal “Oberlin ball” as teammate Brendan McClung recovers a Black River fumble. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune Senior quarterback Azarie Hairston picks up yardage against the Pirates. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_OHS-FootballvsBlackRiver-7.jpg Senior quarterback Azarie Hairston picks up yardage against the Pirates. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune