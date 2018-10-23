Schaum named Rotary Senior of October

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The senior honored for the month of October was Jackson Schaum.

Schaum has been on the Phoenix varsity baseball team all four years of high school and has been a member of the Academic Challenge team. He has played the viola in the orchestra since fifth grade. This year Schaum is running for either senior class president or treasurer.

Schaum has been in Boy Scouts for six years and recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. His project for this honor was planting a donated tree and flowers at the First Church in Oberlin. He was a Cub Scout for six year. Through scouting and as an International Baccalaureate diploma student at Oberlin High School, Schaum has exemplified the importance of service; he has also raised money for Hurricane Harvey survivors and started a food drive at school for Oberlin Community Services. He is a member of First Church in Oberlin and works as a lifeguard at Splash Zone.

Schaum is the recipient of the Yale Book Award, which is presented to a junior who has “outstanding personal character and intellectual promise.” In baseball he earned First Team All-County, First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-Northeast Ohio, and Team MVP.

He plans to attend college and majoring in business, economics, or sports analytics. Schaum is considering Mount Union, Syracuse, and Oberlin among other schools.

