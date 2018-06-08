Cobbler and shortcake? Yes, please!

I’m on my porch swing writing this and drinking a cup of coffee; it has rained during the night but it’s not cold out.

I’m fixing a turkey today. I’ll fix mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and corn to go with it. I’ll fix green beans. I’ll make turkey salad for sandwiches and to put on shredded lettuce (I love to put red grapes and walnuts or pecans in mine). I also put turkey in the leftover gravy to put over the leftover mashed potatoes or biscuits.

I want to make some freezer strawberry jam when the homegrown strawberries get ripe. I also want to make my mom’s strawberry shortcake. She always made homemade sweet biscuits and whipped her own topping. Wild strawberries are the best — they are juicier and sweeter. We kids would go pick the berries for her and she made jam out of what was leftover of the berries.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Fresh Peach Cobbler

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1/4 tsp. cinnamon

• 6 ripe peaches, peeled and cut into half-inch slices (6 cups)

• 2 tbsp. water

• 2 tsp. lemon juice

• 1 cup. instant pancake mix

• 2 tbs. sugar

• 1/3 cup milk

• 1 tbsp. margarine or butter, melted

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a four-quart saucepan, mix 1/3 cup sugar, the cornstarch, and cinnamon. Stir in peaches, water, and lemon juice. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir one minute. Pour into ungreased eight- or nine-inch square (2 qt.) glass baking dish. In medium bowl, stir pancake mix, 1 tbsp. of the sugar, milk, and margarine until soft dough forms. Drop dough by six tablespoonfuls onto hot peach mixture. Sprinkle remaining sugar over dough. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Easy and Quick Peach Cobbler

• 1 cup or 21 oz. can peach pie filling

• 1 cup instant pancake mix

• 6 tbsp. milk

• 2 tbsp. sugar

• 2 tsp. softened margarine or butter

• 2 tsp. sugar

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a saucepan, heat pie filling to boiling. Spoon into four ungreased 10 oz. custard cups. In a small bowl, stir pancake mix, milk, and butter until thick batter forms. Pour and spread 1/4 of batter onto pie filling in each custard cup. Sprinkle top of each dessert with 1/2 tsp. sugar. On a cookie sheet, place filled custard cups. Bake 16 to 18 minutes or topping is light golden brown.

Note: You can use blueberry, apple, or cherry pie filling.

Classic Strawberry Shortcakes

• 4 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 2 1/3 cup instant pancake mix

• 3 tbsp. melted margarine or butter

• 3/4 cup whipped cream

In a bowl, toss strawberries and 1/2 cup sugar until coated. Let stand one hour. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, stir pancake mix, 3 tbs. sugar, milk, and margarine until soft dough forms. On an ungreased cookie sheet, drop dough by six spoonfuls. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Using a knife, split warm shortcakes. Top with berries and whipped cream.

Note: You can put 1/3 cup of mini chocolate chips in the dough!

Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Stir-Fry

• 1 cup instant pancake mix

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 2 eggs

• 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into cubes

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 3 medium carrots, cut diagonally into 1/4-inch slices

• 1 medium green bell pepper, cut into strips

• 1 small onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings

• 1 can (20 oz.) pineapple chunks, drained

• 1/2 cup sweet and sour sauce

In a large resealable food storage plastic bag, mix pancake mix and pepper. In a medium bowl, beat egg slightly. Stir in chicken until combined. Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken from egg. Place in bag with pancake mix. Seal bag and shake until chicken is coated. In a 12-inch skillet, heat 1 tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots. Cook two minutes, stirring frequently. Add green pepper and onion. Cook two minutes longer, stirring frequently. Remove from skillet. In the same skillet, heat remaining oil. Add chicken. Cook, stirring frequently until golden brown on outside and no longer pink in center. Add vegetables. Cook about two minutes, stirring frequently until thoroughly heated. Stir in pineapple chunks and sweet and sour sauce. Cook until thoroughly heated. Serve over hot rice or chow mien noodles.

Strawberry Freezer Jam

• 4 cups strawberries, mashed

• 4 cups sugar

• 1/3 cup plus 2 tbsp. instant clear gel

Mix gel and sugar well. Add to strawberries and stir until sugar is dissolved. Put in freezer containers and freeze.

Sausage Balls

• 3 cups instant pancake mix

• 2 cups grated cheddar cheese

• 1 lb. fresh ground sausage (hot or mild)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients together. If not moist enough, add a little water. Form mixture into one-inch balls. Bake for 15 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm. These freeze well before or after baking.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.