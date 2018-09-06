Slow-cooker season is coming

Why does summer go by so fast? It seems like winter lingers on so long. Soon the leaves will be turning so many colors.

I found some more recipes for venison and other wild game that I’ll be putting in coming columns. I wished I had more elk recipes, since I like it better. I figure you could follow a venison recipe but use elk meat instead — elk makes a fantastic beef stew. You can put dumplings in it or serve with homemade biscuits.

I found some slow-cooker meals for you to try. They save a lot time when you are working. For example, when you make pulled pork or beef, it’s way better cooking the meat in your slow-cooker. Then you save the broth to make beef and noodles or to make gravy. I especially like making bean soup in my slow cooker… all you have to do is stir it once in a while.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Child’s Play Popsicles

• 1 package gelatin dessert

• 1 package fruit-flavored instant drink mix

• 2/3 cup sugar

• 2 cups hot water

• 4 cups cold water

Dissolve gelatin, drink mix, and sugar in hot water. Add the cold water and freeze in ice cube trays. After adding ingredients in ice tray, place a piece of plastic wrap over top of tray and add toothpicks for sticks. Try lots of different flavored gelatin and drink mix combinations!

Creole-Style Beer Batter Shrimp

• 1 egg

• 12 oz. can of beer

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 cup and 2 tbsp. flour (divided use)

• 6 tbsp. cornmeal

• 1 1/2 tbsp. creole seasoning

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. baking powder

• 2 lbs. peeled, slit, and deveined shrimp

In a medium bowl, beat egg with whisk. Add beer and oil slowly stir in one cup flour and remaining ingredients except for shrimp and 2 tbsp. flour. In a medium plastic bag, place remaining flour. Add shrimp and coat thoroughly. Dip in batter and fry in hot oil about six at a time for four minutes. When done, drain on paper towels. Serve with cocktail sauce. Note: Use this recipe for walleye or perch but omit sugar and creole seasoning. Use dill weed and pepper.

Smothered Steak with Mushrooms and Onions

• 1 lb. ground sirloin

• 1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 8 oz. package sliced fresh mushrooms

• 1 large onion cut in half vertically and sliced (about 1 3/4 cup)

• 10.5 oz. envelope brown gravy mix

• 1 cup water

Combine first four ingredients in a bowl. Stir well. Divider into four equal portions shaping each into a half-inch-thick patty. Place a nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add patties. Cook six minutes on each side or until done. Remove from skillet. Set aside. Increase heat to medium high. Add mushrooms and onions to skillet. Saute 10 minutes or until very tender. Combine gravy mix and water, stirring well. Add gravy mix to skillet and cook three minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Return patties to skillet. Cook two minutes or until patties are thoroughly heated. Note: I would turn the heat down to low and simmer for 20 minutes or so or put in a casserole dish and bake for 30 minutes in a 325-degree oven.

Six Bean Bake

• 1 can green beans

• 1 can yellow wax beans

• 1 can lima beans

• 1 can pork and beans

• 1 can kidney beans

• 1 can chili beans

• 1 can tomato soup

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

• 1 lb. hot sausage, cooked and drained

Drain all beans except kidney beans. Mix and add remaining ingredients. Put in 9×13 pan and frost with tomato sauce or ketchup. Bake at 325 degrees for 90 minutes or put in a slow-cooker.

Chili Chicken

• 4 boneless chicken breast halves

• 14 1/2 oz. can Italian stewed tomatoes

• 15 oz. can chili with beans

• 4 slices cheddar/American cheese

Place chicken in an ungreased 9×13 pan. Top with tomatoes. Bake uncovered for 50 minutes at 350 degrees. Spoon chili over each chicken breast. Bake 10 minutes longer. Top with cheese. Return to oven for three to four minutes or until cheese is melted.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.