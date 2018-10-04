From cakes to barbecue sauce

I’m going to finally make my chocolate zucchini cake — I don’t have any of the whipped frosting that I usually use but it’ll still be good.

I do make a frosting out of margarine, cream cheese, vanilla, and instant pudding, which I really like because it’s so creamy. I don’t really like regular frosting — too rich and sweet for me!

I still think about my wedding cake, which was delicious and the icing was so good. The cake was so moist that it melted in your mouth. I gave my husband Philip a look that meant, “You better not smash a piece in my face or you’ll be sorry!” I threatened to make him sleep on our new sofa if he did.

We lived in a third floor apartment and I made him carry me all the way up. He was quite tired by the tine we got to the top. It was a beautiful day. Our happiness was short-lived, as he died two years later. We would’ve been married 50 years this year if he were still alive.

Changing subjects: I love doing my own wings. I rinse them off, put my seasonings (salt, pepper, and garlic salt or powder) on them then bake them at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. They I bring them out, soak them in barbecue sauce, and bake them for 15 to 20 minutes.

Barbecue sauce is good on wings, hamburgers, even in baked beans. I remember my dad would never use cans of pork and beans. He would cook his dry navy or great northern beans in his slow-cooker and when they were ready he’d add the rest of the ingredients.

My cooking skills come from both of my parents but mainly my mom. I used to watch her and sometimes she’d let me help her. I don’t know how she did it every day, cooking for nine of us and she making something different all the time. We’d always get some kind of dessert, too.

If you wanted supper you’d better be home on time or you went to bed hungry — that was one strict rule in our family. Dad wanted all of us at the dinner table every night. It was nice to have everyone sitting around our very large table.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Quick Cornbread

• 2 cups self-rising cornmeal

• 1 cup cornbread mix

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1/3 cup vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×13 pan. In a medium bowl, combine cornmeal and cornbread mix. Add eggs, buttermilk, and oil. Mix well. Add water if necessary. Spread the batter in the prepared pan and bake until golden brown (15 to 20 minutes).

Note: If you don’t have buttermilk, add a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to a cup of milk and let it sit for a few minutes.

Southern Quick Biscuits

• 2 cups sifted self-rising flour

• 1/4 cup lard or shortening

• 2/3 cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Butter a cookie sheet. In a medium bowl, combine flour and lard with fork or pastry blender. Cut in lard until until it resembles coarse meal. Add buttermilk, stirring to make a soft dough. Lightly roll or pat the dough on a floured surface to a 3/4-inch thickness. Cut out biscuits with a floured biscuit cutter or glass. Place on prepared pan. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Hot Buttered Fried Creamed Corn

• 6 ears corn

• 3 slices bacon

• 2 tbsp. margarine or butter

• 1 tbsp. flour

• 1 cup evaporated milk, warmed

• Salt and pepper to taste

Cut the kernels off the ears. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the bacon and fry until crisp. Drain on paper towel and crumble. In the drippings in pan, saute the corn kernels until lightly browned. Add the butter or margarine and heat until melted. Stir the flour until smooth and gradually stir in the evaporated milk. Stir in bacon and cover and cook until the sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Smashing Mashed Potatoes

• 2 lbs. boiling potatoes, peeled

• 4 tbsp. margarine or butter

• 1 1/2 cup evaporated milk

• 2 to 3 tbsp. white salad dressing (mayonnaise alternative)

• Sea salt to taste

In large saucepan, cover potatoes with water. Cover, heating to boil, and simmer until tender about 30 minutes. Drain and mash with potato masher until all lumps are gone. Stir in butter, milk, and salad dressing until well blended. Season with sea salt.

Barbecue Spaghetti

• 4 cups spaghetti sauce

• 2 cups barbecue sauce

• 1 tbsp. chili powder

• 2 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1/2 lb. chopped and cooked barbecued pork or beef

• 1 lb. spaghetti, cooked and hot

In the top of a double boiler over boiling water, combine the spaghetti sauce, barbecue sauce, chili powder, and brown sugar. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Add the cooked meat. Cover and cook 30 minutes longer. Pour sauce over spaghetti and serve.

