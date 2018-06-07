ICE actions don’t reflect family values

To the editor:

The current immigration enforcement debacles in Sandusky and the literal ripping of children from their parents’ arms have demonstrated a stunning moral bankruptcy that has overtaken the political leadership in this country. And the fact that the inhumanity of these acts are being perpetrated and allowed by politicians that claim “family values” as a core to their philosophy exposes an unconscionable hypocrisy for all the world to see.

This is not making America great again but bringing our nation to the level of outlaw nations.

Now is the time for our elected officials in Ohio to work to restore a moral framework to our nation that can show the world we are better people than the president and attorney general believe we are.

Stephen Hammond