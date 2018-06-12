Praise but hope for an apology

To the editor:

I join with many Americans in praising President Donald Trump’s willingness to take the risk of meeting with the North Korean President Kim Jong-un, which, if nothing else, makes all South Koreans feel somewhat more secure though much work remains.

I also join in hoping our president apologizes for writing in the New York Times an article calling for the death of five black men, “The Central Park Five,” who had been accused of a heinous crime. All five were later vindicated and released from prison, followed by the conviction and imprisonment of someone else.

The president is a complicated man and so are we all. We will continue to make mistakes. But when we do, we should apologize sincerely and work to do better. I believe the president will one day apologize; at least, that is my hope.

Booker C. Peek