To the editor:

Thank to all Oberlinians and non-Obies who came to my rescue on Saturday, June 16 on Tappan Square, when I fainted from not eating all day and then donated blood to LifeShare to help others.

Lessons I learned: Eat or drink first! We all laughed afterward but I was really thankful and impressed with all who knew First Aid techniques to make me comfortable. Great service was experienced by me through the whole life-saving event.

I’m doing great!

Rita Fitch