To the editor:

It is an exciting time for Oberlin schools. Our strategic planning process just wrapped up and task groups are working to implement the plans.

In addition, the facilities project is progressing. Last month, after many years of debate, the board took the steps necessary to put into motion the PK-12 master building plan on the Oberlin High School property. The first phase will be construction of the elementary portion of the school, replacing Eastwood and Prospect. If voters pass the bond in November, we hope to have this portion of the building occupied by January 2022. The anticipated increased cost of the bond is approximately $133 per year per $100,000 in property value for 37 years. The second phase of the project will follow to complete construction of the facility and plan for the former school properties. We hope to have the project complete and occupied by January 2026. The bond for the second phase will depend on construction costs, state funds, NEXUS pipeline revenue, and reduced expenses.

Superintendent David Hall has already implemented a plan to align the administration with the new master plan. We will continue to look for creative ways to save.

For more detailed information, please visit the district’s website at www.oberlinschools.net/facilities.

We hope we can count on your support in November.

Anne Schaum

President, Oberlin Board of Education