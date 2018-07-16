Climate is a bipartisan issue

To the editor:

Thank you for your July 5 article about the members of the Oberlin Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby who attended the organization’s international conference and congressional lobby day in Washington, D.C., in June. I appreciate especially your pointing out in the article the bipartisan nature of CCL’s work.

The risks posed by climate change are so great that they require strong, sustained action by the U.S. Congress. Such action will be possible only if our political parties find a way to cooperate on a bipartisan solution, making climate change a bridge concern that unites us rather than a wedge issue that divides us. There are many encouraging signs of movement in that direction. As but one example, the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives has grown to 86 members, including 43 Republicans and 43 Democrats.

We encourage all citizens concerned about climate change to join CCL in creating the political will that will make bipartisan congressional action possible. Our chapter actively seeks new members of all political persuasions, but we especially welcome conservative and Republican members. Information is available on our Facebook page: Citizen’s Climate Lobby – Oberlin, Ohio.

Ray English

Congressional Liaison

Oberlin Chapter, Citizens Climate Lobby