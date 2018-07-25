Many opportunities for food

To the editor:

Thank you for the recent article highlighting Oberlin Community Services’ food pantry. We appreciate the News-Tribune’s help getting the word out! However, we would like to clarify some information regarding our services:

Our food programs are open to all residents in Lorain County who struggle to put food on the table; the federal guideline for eligibility is an income of 200 percent of poverty or less. Our choice food pantry, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, includes bread, meat, and produce in addition to shelf-stable food; people may visit up to once a week. One the second Saturday of each month, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., we have a much larger food distribution which people may attend as well. And during growing season, we also have a free produce distribution on the third Tuesday of each month, again, open to all income-eligible Lorain County residents.

As the article mentioned, demand for food continues to grow, so we are working hard to meet that demand by expanding our food programs. We have a community garden and a build-a-garden program; we partner with several area businesses to “rescue” their excess already-prepared foods; we deliver a box of food monthly to home-bound seniors; and we coordinate the summer free lunch for kids program at several sites in the community.

Thank you again for helping spread the word about OCS’ food programs. May no one in our community go hungry!

Margie Longsworth Flood, Executive Director

Hannah Rosenberg, Food Programs