Jordan must answer for kids

To the editor:

As Deparment of Homeland Security advising committee member Elizabeth Holtzman said, the failure to create records to track parents and children separated at the border demonstrated “utter depravity.” This is child kidnapping, plain and simple.

I want to know what Rep. Jim Jordan is doing to follow up on the 711 children that are still in custody (of which the parents for over 400 were deported without their kids)? What is Jordan personally doing to ensure the government finds these parents?

Jordan is part of the governing party, so he is complicit. This is Jim Jordan’s responsibility.

Alexandra Still