Report cards are about poverty

State school report cards have once again been published, with local schools ranging between an overall A or an F. Questions abound about the solution to better our school performance, but upon review of relevant demographic data a strong correlation is apparent between school report grades and child poverty rates in our communities.

Affluent communities like Bay, Avon, and Rocky River all earned a solid A on state report cards but also enjoy child poverty rates around three percent of the population. Amherst, which earned a B, has a 17 percent child poverty rate. Oberlin, which received a C, has a 26 percent child poverty rate. Elyria, which earned a D, maintains a 36 percent child poverty rate, while Lorain, which once again earned an F, has an astounding 41 percent child poverty rate, according to census data from 2012-2016.

Instead of pointing fingers at teacher performance or trends in curriculum development, let’s address the root of our children’s learning problems.

Brice Wilson