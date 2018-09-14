Lundy takes pride in cooperation

To the editor:

Most of us are tired of the fighting we see today among our leaders. I want to share that I have watched Matt Lundy over the years and have talked with him. Lundy, who is serving us as our newest commissioner, takes great pride in working with others.

Matt has told me many times that confrontations need to be replaced with conversations. He believes working together is critical to doing the work of the people.

As a state representative and now as a commissioner, Lundy has worked across party lines to help make our county a better place. Plus, he kept his word by not increasing our taxes. Please join me in returning Matt Lundy as our county commissioner to get things done.

Fran Chigas