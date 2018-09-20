He champions lakefront communities

To the editor:

Our county is lucky to be a lakefront county. It is important to have a county commissioner who understands the importance of Lake Erie to our area.

As a state representative and now as a new county commissioner, Matt Lundy continues to be an advocate for Lake Erie and our lakefront communities. Lundy has pushed for funding to keep Lake Erie clean and to help our lakefront communities plan for future growth.

Our lakefront communities can count on Matt Lundy to be our voice on the board of county commissioners. Please join me in voting for Matt Lundy.

Charles Pervo