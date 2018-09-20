Lundy doesn’t play favorites

To the editor:

As our county continues to grow, it’s important all of our county commissioners be kept in mind in the decision-making process. I am satisfied with the job that commissioner Matt Lundy is doing to represent all of us.

Lundy does not play favorites. He believes in helping all of our communities to succeed. Lundy believes that county government and our local governments must work together.

Partnerships are critical to our future success. It is something Matt Lundy believes in and demonstrates. Let’s keep Lundy working as our commissioner.

Dale Cracas