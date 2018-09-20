Lundy is about transparency

To the editor:

I have closely followed Matt Lundy during his time in public service. He truly understands how government should work to serve the people of Lorain County.

As a new commissioner for Lorain County, Lundy pushed to put the county’s checkbook online. I’m not surprised, since Matt has always stressed that government transparency is important for taxpayers to know how government operates.

Lundy continues to demonstrate that he knows that he works for us. Commissioner Matt Lundy has earned our trust to continue to serve us in office.

Clare Votava