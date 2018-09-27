School bond issue just makes sense

To the editor:

Our schools reflect what we value. You will have an opportunity in the upcoming election to vote on Issue 11, the bond issue that will result in the construction of “a state-of the art, cost efficient, centralized educational campus that will be a key investment in the future of Oberlin designed for 21st century learning practices, safety and security, sustainability, and community use.”

This description is taken directly from the www.oberlinyes.org website that details the goal, the rationale, the cost savings per year for maintenance and upkeep of the current buildings, the amount of income the bond issue will generate, the timetable, how the project will be financed, and the projected cost per household.

The information presented bespeaks a thoughtful process and careful analysis of the current state of the buildings, the solutions considered, and the desired outcome described in the goals. This clear, persuasive presentation leads us to urge you to vote yes for Issue 11 on Nov. 6, a statement that we value our children, our resources, our environment, our community, and our future.

John and Linda Gates