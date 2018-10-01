Firelands desperately needs new school

To the editor:

As a parent in the district, I know how important the Firelands Schools bond issue is for our teachers, staff, students, and the future of our community. I currently have two children at Firelands Elementary, a freshman at Firelands High School, a junior attending the Lorain County JVS, and a 2016 graduate of Firelands, a junior at Kent State University. My children have shared how difficult it is to try to learn in South Amherst Middle School. The building is over 100 years old; it’s not suitable for today’s learning.

We can no longer sit back and be OK sending our children to learn in a building with poor water quality, leaks, and electrical systems that cannot handle the technology teachers need to deliver top-notch education.

Supporting this bond issue will positively impact our communities and strengthen our local economy. With a new school building to match our top-notch teachers, we will keep and attract families to our district.

Let’s show much we care and as a community provide the educational opportunities that our students need to compete and be successful. Join my friends, my neighbors, and myself and vote for Firelands Schools on or before Nov. 6.

Nakita Doane