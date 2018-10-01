Speeding should be better policed

To the editor:

I am not surprised that most people are unaware of the 10 ordinances featured in your recent story about Henry Wallace. The main reason is that there are no signs warning anyone about most of them. For example, no sign tells people that J-turns are illegal or that bikes have to be licensed and parked in approved racks.

What concerns me most, however, is that these infractions are trivial compared to the greater danger from the much more frequent violations of our city’s speed limits. Forty-nine speeding tickets in a year is barely one a week. (I wonder what the impact would be if there were seven speeders ticketed each day for seven days?) Anyone can see cars speeding on our streets at all hours. It doesn’t take a radar gun to tell when drivers are going much faster than 25 mph on a residential street. You can be certain that Pyle-South Amherst Road will become more of a dragway as another recent article clearly implied. But I am sure that many residents can name other such examples (South Professor, North Pleasant, Morgan, West College).

It’s easy to ticket stationary objects (parked cars and bikes). I guess it is just too hard to catch those moving ones. Until our local police make a greater effort and put some fear of getting caught in the minds of drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists will have to continue to be extra cautious on our roads.

Kevin Weidenbaum