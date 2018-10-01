School plan will help taxpayers

To the editor:

I urge Oberlin citizens to support Issue 11 on Nov. 6. Oberlin’s school buildings are crumbling and inefficient. A new, centralized building will not only provide students with an up-to-date, flexible learning environment, it will save taxpayers money.

My children received excellent educations in the Oberlin Public Schools and are thriving as adults. I trust our administrators and school board. Today’s children deserve the same community commitment to excellence, and today’s taxpayers deserve to have their dollars spent efficiently.

Cindy Frantz