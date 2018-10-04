Vote no on Oberlin school issue

To the editor:

I attended Oberlin Schools and so did my children. I do not remember a time that the community said no to higher taxes.

We had approximately 250 students that parents chose to send somewhere else last year. One reason is bullying and it is my understanding that we have a teacher who remains in the school system that over 20 parents said bullied their child.

Do you really think we will draw people because of a new building? No, they look at the outcome. Are the students ready for college? Are they receiving a quality education? If your report card in an F now it will not change just because of a new building. I was part of the committee that came up with alternatives to a new building but the board did not want to hear that. Fifty-one percent of Oberlin students are on free or reduced lunch. Does that sound like a rich community? We have 900 students and we pay $1 million in administrative salaries and benefits. For the International Baccalaureate program, we pay per school to stay in but last year only three students received an IB diploma. We all remember the bus incident where we were paying way more for repairs than any other school system. How much have we paid in lawyers last year to fight parents we don’t agree with?

Houses are for sale all around me because the taxes are already ridiculous. Please Oberlin community and Oberlin students, don’t put us Oberlin residents out of our homes. Please vote no on Issue 11.

Sandra Redd