Do better for the children

To the editor:

There is no panacea for a perfect life. No matter what we do, tragedy can strike in a second. Still, we know that doing our best to be physically and emotionally healthy, to be caring, supportive, and respectful, and to be well-rounded educationally and artistically are the right steps to increase our chances of having a very good life.

Our best efforts must be made to offer to children in Oberlin the finest possible education for the special lives they deserve to live. Surely, the school board and the college trustees are all committed to excellence in their areas of responsibility.

In the country and world we now face, we must urgently do a lot better. We start by agreeing to disagree in a manner that unites and inspires us all to work with each other. Let’s be models of togetherness and hope for all our children.

Booker C. Peek