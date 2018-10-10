Lake Erie is a Lundy priority

To the editor:

We are very fortunate to live in a county where we have access to Lake Erie. The lake is a valuable resource.

It is good to know that commissioner Matt Lundy is committed to keeping our Lake Erie healthy. Not only is he a strong voice to keep our lake clean, he is also working with Lorain and other lakefront communities to increase economic activity along our shoreline.

In commissioner Lundy, we know we have someone we can count on to protect our lake and to work with our lakefront cities. Join me in supporting Matt Lundy for commissioner.

Janet Garcia