To the editor:

Veterans in Lorain County are proud to have served their country and their community. It’s important that we support our veterans and those who support them.

Matt Lundy has always been there for our veterans, first as a state representative and now as a county commissioner. Lundy worked with us in Elyria to help bring about the veterans memorial on the square downtown. Here at home, he continues to support our veterans and their families.

We know Matt Lundy will listen to our veterans and treat our veterans with respect. We need to support commissioner Lundy to keep working with out veterans.

Gene O’Quinn