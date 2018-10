To the editor:

We represent a growing group of residents who believe that the proposed new Oberlin City Schools building (Issue 11) is not in the best interest of the community. We have established a group called Oberlin Concerned Citizens to collectively express our views.

If you are curious about our concerns and interested in alternative options to a new building, please visit www.oberlinconcernedcitizens.org.

Melissa Ballard

Joan Webster