Not everyone can afford Issue 11

To the editor:

Many of the letters in support of Issue 11 (for a new Oberlin PK-5 school building) carry the unspoken message: I can afford this, it’s the right thing to do, and we must do it.

However, if Issue 11 passes, everyone who owns property will have to pay for it. Many, including those who are on fixed incomes or have excessive health care expenses, are already struggling with our relatively high tax burden, and this additional amount will represent a significant hardship. There are alternatives and they are less costly.

Please make an informed vote on Issue 11.

Melissa Ballard