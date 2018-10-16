No longer OK with conditions

To the editor:

My wife and I had a home built in Firelands school district just over three years ago. We have two young boys who are active in soccer and enjoy school. As parents in the district, we know how important the bond issue on the ballot Nov. 6 is for our teachers, staff, students, and the future of our community.

My wife and I can no longer sit back and be OK sending our children in a few years to learn in a building with poor water, leaks, and outdated electrical — not to mention how out of date the technology and safety is in South Amherst Middle School.

My family and I are urging you to vote yes for Issue 7, yes for Firelands Schools, and yes for our community.

Ivan and Petra Zagar