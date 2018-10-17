Show kids we value education

To the editor:

We have all heard of the proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” but I would like to think, at this time, we can change the words to say, “It takes a community to educate our children and youth.” Nov. 6 we have an opportunity, as voters in the Firelands school district, to show our children and youth that we value their education.

As an educator for the past 48 years, I know the importance of a safe and productive learning environment for students and staff. In order for our students to remain on the cutting edge in their education, we must update our facilities in order to maintain our high-quality instructional environments. The Firelands Schools have many dedicated professional providing the educational foundation for our future leaders. Can we honestly say that it is not worth the $12.50 a month on a home valued at $100,000?

We must invest in the education of our children and youth by voting yes on Issue 7 (Lorain County) and Issue 2 (Erie County). I urge all Firelands school district voters to head to the polls on Nov. 6! Now is the time!

Dr. James W. Chapple