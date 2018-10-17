Every option was considered

To the editor:

I am writing to encourage all supporters to come out Nov. 6 and vote for Issue 11. As a public school educator for over 28 years and lifelong Oberlin resident, I support the vision to give Oberlin students a new learning environment.

As a community member and district educator, I participated in the committee to evaluate all the different options proposed for our school buildings. This committee of knowledgeable and open-minded citizens spent countless hours looking at all scenarios, thoroughly evaluating all the buildings before making their recommendations to the school board. The Oberlin board of education was well informed in making its decision to move forward with the one-campus initiative.

As an educator in the Oberlin Schools, I assure you that we are working hard each day to create caring, knowledgeable, and open-minded citizens of the world starting with our youngest learners. We strive to prepare all our students for the mandated high-stakes tests and also guide and support them with the necessary skills to become successful citizens of the world. A new educational campus would be designed to support 21st century learning practices and promote the safety and security for all our students and staff.

Please support the students of the Oberlin City Schools by getting out and voting yes for Issue 11.

Cheryl A. Lawrie