No negative campaign ads

To the editor:

Voters are tired of the negative campaigns. Why can’t candidates just tell us about what they are going to do for us?

One candidate does that — Matt Lundy. When Lundy ran for commissioner, he made sure his mail and ads talked only about his plans for Lorain County. It is good to see that Matt has renewed that pledge and is doing the same this year as he seeks re-election.

I appreciate that Lundy is telling us about what he is doing to watch our tax dollars, promote jobs, and improve transparency. Matt Lundy gets it! Re-elect Lundy commissioner.

Jean Sekulic